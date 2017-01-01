Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
From left: Jordan Pritchard-Sewell, 11, Brandon Scarborough and Isaac Harris, 14, of Akron Dreams Academy pose for a portrait on Monday at The House of the Lord in Akron. DREAMS Academy is an eight-week mentoring program for young boys that teaches life skills including problem solving, financial literacy, etiquette and others on Monday evenings. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mark Perkins II, 12, of Akron watches Senator Vernon Sykes tie his bow-tie on Monday at The House of the Lord in Akron. DREAMS Academy is an eight-week mentoring program for young boys that teaches life skills including problem solving, financial literacy, etiquette and others on Monday evenings. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Senator Vernon Sykes shakes hands of the young boys in DREAMS Academy on Monday at The House of the Lord in Akron. DREAMS Academy is an eight-week mentoring program for young boys that teaches life skills including problem solving, financial literacy, etiquette and others on Monday evenings. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jordan Pritchard-Sewell, 11, of Akron (second from left) laughs when asked to smile with his teeth for a picture amongst his classmates at DREAMS Academy on Monday at The House of the Lord in Akron. DREAMS Academy is an eight-week mentoring program for young boys that teaches life skills including problem solving, financial literacy, etiquette and others on Monday evenings. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Senator Vernon Sykes shake the hand of DREAMS Academy student Isaac Harris, 14, of Akron on Monday at The House of the Lord. DREAMS Academy is an eight-week mentoring program for young boys that teaches life skills including problem solving, financial literacy, etiquette and others on Monday evenings. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
J'suan Slayton, 12, of Cuyahoga Falls smiles as he receives a business card from Senator Vernon Sykes on Monday at The House of the Lord in Akron. DREAMS Academy is an eight-week mentoring program for young boys that teaches life skills including problem solving, financial literacy, etiquette and others on Monday evenings. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Senator Vernon Sykes talks about shoe shining with students of DREAMS Academy on Monday at The House of the Lord in Akron. DREAMS Academy is an eight-week mentoring program for young boys that teaches life skills including problem solving, financial literacy, etiquette and others on Monday evenings. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)