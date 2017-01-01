Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis steals third base with Chicago Cubs' Junior Lake, right, covering during an exhibition spring training baseball game, Monday, March 4, 2013, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Cleveland Indians' Drew Stubbs reacts after hitting a two-RBI triple during the fifth inning an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, March 4, 2013, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)