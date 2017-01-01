Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Carlynn Canny of Willoughby joins protesters participating in a rally organized by the Ohio Coalition Against Gun Violence at the entrance of the Summit County Fairgrounds for the Ohio Gun, Knife & Military Show Saturday in Tallmadge. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Rev. John Beaty joins fellow protester participating in a rally organized by the Ohio Coalition Against Gun Violence at the entrance of the Summit County Fairgrounds for the Ohio Gun, Knife & Military Show Saturday in Tallmadge. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Sherrie Weitzenhof (left) of Bath, the Rev. Kristine Eggert of South Euclid and her husband David Eggert join fellow protesters participating in a rally organized by the Ohio Coalition Against Gun Violence at the entrance of the Summit County Fairgrounds for the Ohio Gun, Knife & Military Show Saturday in Tallmadge. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Sister Barbara Catalano (left) of the Dominican Sisters of Peace of Akron and Steve Ritchey of Willoughby join fellow protesters participating in a rally organized by the Ohio Coalition Against Gun Violence at the entrance of the Summit County Fairgrounds for the Ohio Gun, Knife & Military Show Saturday in Tallmadge. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Sister John Marie Charniga of the Dominican Sisters of Peace of Akron joins fellow protesters participating in a rally organized by the Ohio Coalition Against Gun Violence at the entrance of the Summit County Fairgrounds for the Ohio Gun, Knife & Military Show Saturday in Tallmadge. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A driver leaving the Ohio Gun, Knife & Military Show gives the middle finger to protesters in a rally organized by the Ohio Coalition Against Gun Violence at the entrance of the Summit County Fairgrounds Saturday in Tallmadge. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)