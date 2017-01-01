Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Debby Carlson, holds a picture of her late daughter, Megan Carlson, 26, and listens as Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Christine Crocce shows sympathy for her loss after Rashon Williams, 22, plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter (of Megan) Monday in Akron. Prosecutors say he gave his pregnant girlfriend carfentanil and she overdosed and died. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rashon Williams, 22, wipes his eyes during his sentencing at the Summit County Courthouse on Tuesday in Akron. Prosecutors say he gave his pregnant girlfriend, Megan Carlson, 26, carfentanil and she overdosed and died. Williams was sentenced to 8-years. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rashon Williams, 22, looks to the back of the courtroom as a cellphone goes off during his trial at the Summit County Courthouse on Tuesday in Akron. Prosecutors say he gave his pregnant girlfriend, Megan Carlson, 26, carfentanil and she overdosed and died. Williams was sentenced to 8-years. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rashon Williams, 22, apologizes to the Carlson family after being charged with involuntary manslaughter at the Summit County Courthouse on Tuesday in Akron. Prosecutors say he gave his pregnant girlfriend, Megan Carlson, 26, carfentanil and she overdosed and died. Williams was sentenced to 8-years. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rashon Williams, 22, is taken away in handcuffs after Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Christine Williams refused to give him a week before starting his sentence on Tuesday in Akron. Prosecutors say he gave his pregnant girlfriend, Megan Carlson, 26, carfentanil and she overdosed and died. Williams was sentenced to 8-years. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)