Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions (left) shakes hands with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers as he tours the U.S.-Mexico border, Tuesday in Nogales, Ariz. Sessions announced making immigration enforcement a key Justice Department priority, saying he will speed up deportations of immigrants in the country illegally who were convicted of federal crimes. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions (right) tours the U.S.-Mexico border with border officials Tuesday in Nogales, Ariz. Sessions has made immigration enforcement a key Justice Department priority, saying he will speed up deportations of immigrants in the country illegally who were convicted of federal crimes. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Attorney General Jeff Sessions tours the U.S.-Mexico border with border officials, Tuesday in Nogales, Ariz. Sessions announced making immigration enforcement a key Justice Department priority, saying he will speed up deportations of immigrants in the country illegally who were convicted of federal crimes. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)