In this June 18, 2015, file frame from video, Joey Meek, friend of Dylann Roof who is accused of killing nine black church members during Bible study on June 17 in Charleston, S.C., speaks to The Associated Press. Meek, the only person to whom Roof confided his racist plan to massacre worshippers is set to be sentenced Tuesday for lying to the FBI. (AP Photo/File)
Joey Meek's attorney, Deborah Barbier of Columbia, S.C. talks to the media Tuesday after her client was sentenced to 27 months for telling others not to report Dylann Roof in Emanuel AME Church shooting. (Brad Nettles/The Post And Courier via AP)