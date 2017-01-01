Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Throughly washing greens by immersing them in water and shaking off excess is the best way to get rid of the contaminates.(Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Scrubbing a cantaloupe with a brush is the best way to rid the fruit of contaminates. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
For best results, purchase greens like spinach loose, not in bags or boxes, peel away the outer leaves and give the rest a thorough washing in cold water.(Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
The packages may say "triple-washed and ready to enjoy" but are they really? Expects disagree on whether the greens need to be washed further at home, and some say avoid bagged greens entirely. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)