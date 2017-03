A working man’s Democrat eyes 2018

Sherrod Brown says he is focused on his job in the U.S. Senate. Still, it probably hasn’t escaped the Ohio Democrat’s attention that his prospects for getting elected to a third term next year are looking, well, pretty good. In terms of voter interest, it is early, but not for organizing and fundraising. In a big, diverse state such as Ohio, the top campaigns are multi-year slogs. That’s why Brown named his campaign manager, veteran Justin Barasky, in January.