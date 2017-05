Dana Milbank: Rod Rosenstein has one chance to save himself

FILE- In this March 7, 2017, file photo, then-Deputy Attorney General-designate Rod Rosenstein, listens on Capitol Hill in Washington, during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The author of a scathing memo that the White House used to help justify the firing of FBI Director James Comey is also overseeing a Justice Department investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. In a three-page rebuke of Comey's conduct, Rosenstein said the FBI director had usurped the attorney general's authority last year when he announced that the FBI was closing its investigation of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email as secretary of state. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)