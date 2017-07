Doyle McManus: Islamic State, weakened but not destroyed

This undated image made from a video released by Islamic State militants, April 19, 2015, shows a group of captured Ethiopian Christians taken to a beach before they were killed by Islamic State militants, in Libya. Military victories over extremist groups along Libyas Mediterranean coastline has forced hundreds of militants, including Islamic State fighters, to seek refuge in the vast deserts of the North African nation, already home to militias, criminal gangs and mercenaries. The area provides a sanctuary for militants to reorganize, recruit and plot a potential comeback as the Islamic State group loses ground. (Militant video via AP)