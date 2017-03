Doyle McManus: Trump gets tougher against ISIS

The U.S.-led coalition warned civilians in Raqqa, Syria, not to use boats across the Euphrates River in this leaflet dropped over the city, a copy of which was released by the U.S. Department of Defense in March 2017. "Daesh (the Islamic State group) is using boats and ferries to transport weapons and fighters," the Arabic text reads. "Do not use ferries or boats, airstrikes are coming." As U.S.-backed forces bear down on the de facto capital of the Islamic State group, Raqqas estimated 300,000 residents are living in terrified uncertainty over where is safe, caught between airstrikes and IS militants who have trapped them as human shields. (U.S. Department of Defense via AP)