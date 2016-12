Doyle McManus: Why we should ‘normalize’ Trump

WASHINGTON: President-elect Donald Trump is being normalized before our eyes. On Monday, the electoral college cast its votes in the customary way; despite pleas and demonstrations, only two Republican electors rebelled. Soon, Trump will have an entire Cabinet list ready for nomination, just like an ordinary president. And on Jan. 20, less than a month from now, he’ll take the oath of office and give an inaugural address, with President and Mrs. Obama looking on in support (if not exactly approval).