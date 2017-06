Eugene Robinson: Kansas cuts taxes, and then raises them

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback comments during a news conference about the Legislature's override of his veto of a bill increasing income taxes to fix the state budget, June 7 at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Many Kansas legislators see their work toward complying with a state Supreme Court mandate on public school funding as unfinished. Brownback has until June 19 to act on the school funding bill and he and his aides havent hinted at his plans. (AP Photo/John Hanna)