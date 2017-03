George F. Will: American life, after the 2029 crash

WASHINGTON: Although America’s political system seems unable to stimulate robust, sustained economic growth, it at least is stimulating consumption of a small but important segment of literature. Dystopian novels are selling briskly — Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World (1932), Sinclair Lewis’ It Can’t Happen Here (1935), George Orwell’s Animal Farm (1945) and 1984 (1949), Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451 (1953) and Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale (1985), all warning about nasty regimes displacing democracy.