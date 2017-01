George F. Will: Patent and Trademark curbs free speech

This Feb. 25, 2011 file photo shows the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in Alexandria, Va. The Supreme Court on Thursday tossed out an Australian company's patent for business software in a decision that clarifies standards for awarding patents, but not as much as some firms had hoped. In a case closely watched by the industry, justices ruled unanimously that the government should not have issued a patent to Alice Corp. in the 1990s because the company simply took an abstract idea that has been around for years and programmed it to run through a computer. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)