George F. Will: Trump shrinks the presidency

WASHINGTON: That one of the greatest victories of World War II was a mass evacuation — more than 300,000 British and French troops taken off a beach at Dunkirk — was a preview of the industrial nature of that conflict. Feats of organization — such as the return of Allied troops to other French beaches on D-Day — took precedence over military panache. It is the reason that Dwight Eisenhower was the indispensable irreplaceable man, not George Patton.