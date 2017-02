George F. Will: Where Scalia went wrong

WASHINGTON: With an asperity born of exasperation, Justice Antonin Scalia once wrote, “f you want aspirations, you can read the Declaration of Independence,” but “there is no such philosophizing in our Constitution,” which is “a practical and pragmatic charter of government.” Scalia was wrong, and much depends on Neil Gorsuch not resembling Scalia in this regard. Gorsuch can endorse Scalia’s originalism, construing the Constitution’s text and structure as it was understood by its Framers and ratifiers, without embracing Scalia’s misunderstanding of this: