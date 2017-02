John R. Corlett: No repeal — without a clear replacement that does no harm

John G. Roberts Jr. doesn’t know Tamela Lee and isn’t familiar with the federal bribery charges against her. But it’s a good bet the chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court would use the word “tawdry” to describe them. Lee, a former Summit County Council member and local Democratic Party officer, is alleged to have accepted small amounts of cash, food items, cigarettes and some $800 in campaign contributions in exchange for using her influence on behalf of the co-owners of a convenience store and one of their family members.