Mary Anna Evans: Princess Leia, the woman I wanted to be

FILE - This April 7, 2011 file photo shows Carrie Fisher at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards in Los Angeles. Fisher says she's coming back as Princess Leia for the new �Star Wars� films. The actress confirmed that she'll return as the iconic character in an interview posted Wednesday, March 6, 2013, with Florida's Palm Beach Illustrated. Casting for the films has yet to be announced, but Fisher answered a simple �yes� when asked if she would be reprising Leia. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, file)