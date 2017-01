Michael Gerson: John Lewis and the American story

Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., poses for a photograph under a quote of his that is displayed in the Civil Rights Room in the Nashville Public Library Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. Lewis will be honored this weekend in Nashville, where the civil rights leader once organized sit-ins at the city's segregated lunch counters. Lewis is being recognized with the Nashville Public Library Literary Award. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)