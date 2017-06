Nick Loris: Good riddance to the Paris accord

In this Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, photo, a Norfolk Southern freight train hauling coal makes it way through downtown Pittsburgh. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord may have only limited immediate impact on many U.S. companies, according to analysts. The American Coal Council said the climate accord would put America at a competitive disadvantage and our nations abundant energy resources under lock and key. The group said more than 90 percent of U.S. coal plants are equipped with advanced emissions controls, and that advances in technology will lead to further improvement. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)