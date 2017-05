Noah Feldman: Trump casts aside another norm

A tax cut for the wealthiest of Americans passed the House last week under the guise of “repeal and replace Obamacare.” We have no idea what this bill will cost because the Republicans in the House did not wait for an analysis from the Congressional Budget Office, but the understanding is that more than 24 million Americans will lose insurance, rates will skyrocket for older people, and those with pre-existing conditions will again find themselves unable to afford coverage (if they can find any at all).