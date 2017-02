Letters to the editor: Cardiovascular care at Summa and what voters overlooked in Trump — Feb. 5

Three events took place in Washington, D.C., a week ago Friday that, had they been astrological, would have been one of those “look to the skies, you won’t see this again in your lifetime” kind of events. The planets that aligned on Jan. 27 were the March for Life, Holocaust Remembrance Day, and President Trump signing an executive order placing a 120-day moratorium on all refugee resettlement, and a permanent ban on Syrian refugees and (most likely) those coming from several other predominantly Muslim countries.