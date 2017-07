Letters to the editor: July 26 — Join in the call for a Convention of States; mankind has no control over icebergs

WASHINGTON: Anthony Scaramucci’s rollout as Donald Trump’s new communications director received mainly good reviews. He is, as any White House job in the current administration requires, a skilled sycophant. His on-air abjection — including a Sunday talk show apology for past disloyalty made directly into the camera — smacks of self-criticism during China’s Cultural Revolution. But comrade Scaramucci does have a knack for being aggressive without being angry. And he is good on TV, which means he’ll play a starring roll in Trump’s main obsession.