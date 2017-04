Letters to the editor: Logic of single payer and benefits of Clean Power — April 5

Like Charles Krauthammer (“Single-payer, here it comes,” April 1), this 60-year-old woman does not need lactation services, but I did 35 years ago, when such services were not covered by our family health insurance. Likewise, Krauthammer correctly surmises that a 60-year-old couple does not need maternity services. Most such couples needed maternity services 30 years to 40 years ago, but their adult children and neighbors need those services now.