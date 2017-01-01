Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
This photo provided by General Motors Company shows the 2018 Buick Regal Tour X. Under the hood, every Regal Tour X will be motivated by GM's familiar 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, rated at 250 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque in this application. In a nod to rugged rivals such as the Audi Allroad and Subaru Outback, all-wheel drive will come standard as will crossover-inspired plastic wheel arches and a little extra ground clearance. (Courtesy of General Motors Corporation via AP)
This photo provided by the Volvo Car Corporation shows the 2018 Volvo V90. You can order the 2018 Volvo V90 with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (250 horsepower), or an upgraded version that's turbocharged and supercharged (316 hp) for $6,000 more that the starting price. Front-wheel drive is standard with the former, while the latter is all-wheel-drive only. (Courtesy of Volvo Car Corporation via AP)
This photo provided by Volkswagen of America, Inc. shows the 2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen. Luxury cars get all the press, but the attainable and functional Golf SportWagen makes a compelling case for simplicity. Even in its most basic form, this VW may have all you need, including a slick six-speed manual transmission, spunky turbocharged power, strong fuel economy and enough features to keep you connected. (Daniel Byrne/Volkswagen of America, Inc. via AP)