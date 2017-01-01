Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Construction continues on the 200,000-square-foot Select Medical-Cleveland Clinic in-patient rehabilitation center on 32 acres west of the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Health and Wellness Center on Medina Road. on Tuesday in Bath Township. The building, which is in the Bath-Akron-Fairlawn Joint Economic Development District, is expected to be completed late this year and will be named the Edwin Shaw Rehabilitation Hospital. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
TOLEDO: A father and his adult son were sentenced to life in prison Friday after being convicted of raping and shackling a teenage relative who escaped their basement by hiding a spare key and using it to unlock her handcuffs.