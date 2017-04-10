Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Women cry during the funeral for those killed in a Palm Sunday church attack in Alexandria Egypt, at the Mar Amina church, Monday, April 10, 2017. Egyptian Christians were burying their dead on Monday, a day after Islamic State suicide bombers killed at least 45 people in coordinated attacks targeting Palm Sunday services in two cities. Women wailed as caskets marked with the word "martyr" were brought into the Mar Amina church in the coastal city of Alexandria, the footage broadcast on several Egyptian channels. (AP Photo/Samer Abdallah)
Men mourn during the funeral for those killed in a Palm Sunday church attack in Alexandria Egypt, at the Mar Amina Church, Monday, April 10, 2017. Egyptian Christians buried their dead on Monday, a day after Islamic State suicide bombers killed at least 45 people in coordinated attacks targeting Palm Sunday services in two cities. (AP Photo/Samer Abdallah)
A coffin arrives for the funeral of those killed in a Palm Sunday church attack in Alexandria Egypt, at the Mar Amina Church, Monday, April 10, 2017. Egyptian Christians buried their dead on Monday, a day after Islamic State suicide bombers killed at least 45 people in coordinated attacks targeting Palm Sunday services in two cities. (AP Photo/Samer Abdallah)
Coffins arrive for the funeral of those killed in a Palm Sunday church attack in Alexandria Egypt, at the Mar Amina Church, Monday, April 10, 2017. Egyptian Christians buried their dead on Monday, a day after Islamic State suicide bombers killed at least 45 people in coordinated attacks targeting Palm Sunday services in two cities. (AP Photo/Samer Abdallah)
