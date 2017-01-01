Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ellet IGA cashier Brittany Tell gets a hug from customer Rick Glendening on Tuesday in Akron. "It's a sad situation, said Glendening. I've been coming here since I was 7-years old. I grew up across the street." (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cliff Smith and his grandson Camron, 11, head out after a quick stop at the Ellet IGA on Tuesday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
With the announced closing of the Ellet IGA, Acme has purchased the delivery portion of the business. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet IGA cashier Mindy Miller shares a laugh with regular customer Bob Trexler on Tuesday in Akron. Miller has been employed at the grocery for over 35 years. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet IGA cashier Nancy Thalman punches in lottery numbers for Carry Moorer on Tuesday in Akron. "If I don't know your name, I just call you honey," said Thalman, who has worked at the grocery for 20 years. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)