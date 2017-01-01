Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ben, the elf of the family of Bianca Murphy, was found reading a Christmas story to a group of stuffed animals (foreground) in their home Wednesda in Copley. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Murphy brothers Sean, 9, (left) Jack, 6, and Joe, 4, with their elf, Ben at their home Wednesday in Copley. Today, the boys found their elf reading a Christmas story to a group of stuffed animals. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jack Murphy, 6, wrote about his family's elf Ben for a school assignment and drew his picture. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cade VanNatta, 9, holds the book, "The Elf on the Shelf" as he and his brothers and sisters Cole, 11 (left) Corrie, 12, Caleigh, 5, and Cam, 7, are under the watchful eye of their elf, Buddy in their home Wednesday in Lake Township. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Caleigh VanNatta, 5, (bottom) her brother Cade, 9, and their sister Corrie, 12, look up at Buddy, their family's elf "Buddy" in their home Wednesday in Lake Township. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)