Some of Elvis Presley's performance outfits are displayed at the "Elvis Presley's Memphis" complex, Thursday in Memphis, Tenn. The $45 million entertainment complex, located across the street from Graceland, Presley's longtime home, features exhibits and restaurants focused on his life and career. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
A woman watches the Elvis Presley film "King Creole" in a theater in the "Elvis Presley's Memphis" complex Thursday in Memphis, Tenn. The complex features a comprehensive Presley exhibit with clothing he wore on stage and guitars he played; a showcase of the cars he owned and used; a soundstage; a theater; two restaurants and retail stores. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Priscilla Presley (center) cuts the ribbon with Jack Soden (left) Elvis Presley Enterprises president, and Joel Weinshanker, Graceland Holdings managing partner, during the grand opening of the "Elvis Presley's Memphis" complex Thursday in Memphis, Tenn. The $45 million entertainment complex, located across the street from Graceland, Presley's longtime home, features exhibits and restaurants focused on his life and career. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
A tour bus leaves the Guest House at Graceland hotel on Thursday in Memphis, Tenn. The $90 million, 450-room hotel that opened last year is part of a $140 million expansion at Graceland, Elvis Presley's longtime home. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
A woman walks past one of Elvis Presley's cars displayed at the "Elvis Presley's Memphis" complex, Thursday in Memphis, Tenn. The attraction features a comprehensive Presley exhibit with clothing he wore on stage and guitars he played; a showcase of the cars he owned and used; a soundstage; a theater; two restaurants and retail stores. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Visitors take a selfie in front of Elvis Presley's pink 1955 Cadillac Fleetwood on display at the "Elvis Presley's Memphis" complex Thursday in Memphis, Tenn. The complex features a comprehensive Presley exhibit with clothing he wore on stage and guitars he played; a showcase of the cars he owned and used; a soundstage; a theater; two restaurants and retail stores. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)