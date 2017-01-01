Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
High school friends Jason Vazzano, left, and Kurt Steckling started Vectorform, a tech and invention company, and with over 140 employees their business is booming. (Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press/TNS)
Zak Sarakun, 22 of Clinton Township, Michigan and a project manager intern uses a "One Wheel" to move around the large offices of Vectorform, a tech and invention company in Royal Oak, Mich. The company likes to let their employees have fun and be creative while working. (Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press/TNS)
One area of the offices inside Vectorform in Royal Oak, Mich. Vectorform is a tech and invention company founded by Jason Vazzano and Kurt Steckling. (Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press/TNS)
Jeff Belz, left, and Igor Efremov talk while Efremov works on putting together a Bluetooth dog tracker concept model he pitched and was putting together at Vectorform in Royal Oak, Mich. (Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press/TNS)
Igor Efremov starts to take out a 3D printed bottom of a Bluetooth dog tracker concept model that he pitched and was putting together with various electronic parts at Vectorform in Royal Oak, Mich. (Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press/TNS)