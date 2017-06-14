Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
There’s a new arts and culture event in Akron — 3rd Thursday — and it debuts today with Blossom and Bloom. 3rd Thursday will introduce visitors to events and activities that establish downtown Akron as an arts and culture destination.
