The Cultural Center for the Arts and Canton Museum of Art 1001 Market Ave N, Canton, for the The Dream Worlds Convention which is centered around the Dream Worlds: The Art of Imaginative Realism exhibition that is currently on view in the museum galleries. Admission into the convention and galleries is $5. Museum Members get in free.
Artist April Couch will display her new drawings of real and imagined animals in this one-person show entitled TANGLED BESTIARY, which can be viewed in the intimate Meeting Space Gallery. The opening will be celebrated with a reception from 5-8 p.m., free and open to the public.
Turn the Page: The First Ten Years of Hi-Fructose brings together works by 51 living artists. They come from around the world with different perspectives and approaches to art-making, and express distinctive voices and visions. Each has been featured in the popular art magazine Hi-Fructose, a San Francisco-based publication that covers and promotes artists and artworks within a recognizable but not easily defined aesthetic. Richly layered narrative imagery, renderings in vivid color or brooding gray tones, stylized figures and imagined creatures are just some of the recurring elements in the magazine and in this exhibition celebrating its 10-year anniversary.
The Second Saturday Curator Gallery Talk, Frederick C. Frieseke, Through the Vines, is held at 2 p.m. Saturday [11 Feb.] at the Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St.
