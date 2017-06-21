Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Improved sound and a better stage will be among the upgrades the Akron Art Museum will present during the 33rd season of the free summer concerts, Downtown@Dusk presented by KeyBank. (Photo Courtesy Shane Wynn/Akron Art Museum)
Shivering Timbers will be playing on July 27 at the
Downtown@Dusk free summer concerts at the Akron Art Museum. Improved sound and a better stage will be among the upgrades the Akron Art Museum will present during the 33rd season of Downtown@Dusk presented by KeyBank. (Photo Courtesy Shane Wynn/Akron Art Museum)
Sarah and Jayson Benn of Shivering Timbers perform Downtown@Dusk concert in the Bud and Susie Rogers Garden of the Akron Art Museum. Courtesy of the Akron Art Museum.
