Marie Bukowski is the new director for the School of Art at Kent State University. Bukowski comes to Kent State from the School of Art and Design at Southern Illinois University Carbondale where she served as Director for four years. (Photo courtesy Kent State University)
This image by Ja Miller is in the exhibit In An Instant at the Summit ArtSpace until Aug. 19.The exhibit provides photographers with a unique opportunity to share their work in the resurging medium of instant photography. (Courtesy Summit Artspace)
This image by Mary Defer is in the exhibit In An Instant at the Summit ArtSpace until Aug. 19.
This image by Pete Dell is in the exhibit In An Instant at the Summit ArtSpace until Aug. 19.
Body Dysmorphia Hand by Paul Simpson is on exhibit in the Photography Now - The Art of Seeing at Summit Artspace starting July 14. The juried exhibition includes regional photographic artists who work with film and use traditional darkroom techniques, those whose images are recorded digitally and processed on a computer, and those who push the boundaries of the medium in new directions. (Courtesy Summit Artspace)
This piece by Erica Bishop is on exhibit in the Photography Now - The Art of Seeing at Summit Artspace starting July 14.
Grace in Deepest Waters by Silvia Wolford is on exhibit in the Photography Now - The Art of Seeing at Summit Artspace starting July 14.
HoChun by Micah Kraus is on exhibit in the Photography Now - The Art of Seeing at Summit Artspace starting July 14.
Possibility Spaces by Roger Benedetti is on exhibit in the Photography Now - The Art of Seeing at Summit Artspace starting July 14.
