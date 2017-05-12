Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
An exhibition full of meaningful and highly thoughtful stories is currently on display at the Canton Museum of Art. Avatars: Relics of the future, is an exhibition of primarily sculptural works by artist Gary Spinosa. The exhibition will remain on display through July 23rd. Gary Spinosa (American). Self Portrait as the Magician, 1989. Clay, wood, and glass, 24.5 x 16.5 x 12 in. Image courtesy of the artist � Gary Spinosa.
Gary Spinosa (American). Life Force of the Fields, 2006. Clay, wood, metal, and horns, 87 x 30 x 19 in. Image courtesy of the artist � Gary Spinosa.
Gary Spinosa (American). Tree of Ascent, 1973. Clay and wood, 28 x 18 x 14 in. Image courtesy of the artist � Gary Spinosa.

Gary Spinosa (American). Dog of Sorrow, 1987. Clay, 26 x 9 x 21 in. Image courtesy of the artist � Gary Spinosa.
