April Cameron of Akron was awarded an honorable mention for her painting Fancy Gap in the Summit Artspace Evolving Landscapes juried art exhibition that opened this past weekend. (Summit Artspace)
Karen Jewell-Kett of Bay Village was awarded an honorable mention for her painting Rolling Fields in the Summit Artspace Evolving Landscapes juried art exhibition that opened this past weekend. (Summit Artspace)
Thom Passarelli of Tallmadge was awarded third place for his work, Bambi's Brother in the Summit Artspace Evolving Landscapes juried art exhibition that opened this past weekend. (Summit Artspace)
Valerie Buynak of Canton was awarded second place for Hissing Locusts in the Summit Artspace Evolving Landscapes juried art exhibition that opened this past weekend. (Summit Artspace)
Lizzi Aronhalt of Akron won first place honors for her acrylic on paper work, Lost in the Summit Artspace Evolving Landscapes juried art exhibition that opened this past weekend. (Summit Artspace)
