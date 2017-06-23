Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ben Daigneau's Rocket #6, etc is part of 44240 (The Kent Show) the first exhibit at Troppus Projects, located at 141 South Water Street features work by local artist as well as artist-led workshops, creative collaborations and community engagement. Thought of as an exhibition/project space, Troppus Projects also features an art store where patrons can purchase unique artworks and gift items.
Untitled works by Pete Kenworthy are part of 44240 (The Kent Show)
An untitled work by Rachel Jernigan is part of 44240 (The Kent Show)
An untitled work by Emily Sullivan Smith is part of 44240 (The Kent Show)
A work by gallery founder Kelly Dietrick is part of 44240 (The Kent Show)
Jason Turnidge's Bottle opener , etc is part of 44240 (The Kent Show)
Lesley Sickle's, Shadow Play Series 1,2,3 and 4 is part of 44240 (The Kent Show)
Mike Nold's Foundation is part of 44240 (The Kent Show)
Lauren Mangeri's commodities is part of 44240 (The Kent Show)
