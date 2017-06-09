Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Two Solo Shows at the BOX Gallery Explore Pop Culture in New Ways. Melanie Jane in her flower Dress, is a piece in the exhibit called Thrills by Alex Strader. Straders' work explores real life experiences with a mix of dreams, music, fiction, and pop culture. The BOX Gallery is on E. Market Street in Akron. (Photo courtesy The BOX Gallery)
Two Solo Shows at the BOX Gallery Explore Pop Culture in New Ways. Keep Your Eye On The Donut, Not The Hole: shows new work by Breanne Trammell, through July 1st. Happy Earth Day is a selection of different works that are inspired by the artists love of mundane things she genuinely cares about. The BOX Gallery is on E. Market Street in Akron. (Photo courtesy The BOX Gallery)
One of the results of the rise of tiki culture — a distinctly American take on Polynesian culture that peaked in the 1960s — is that it helped establish Americans’ love of kitsch and jump-started a collector craze.
