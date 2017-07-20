Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The Highland Square neighborhood is changing. The hip-and-happening host of the annual PorchRokr music festival and the Highland Square Festival has become a bit of a destination spot for folks who like to eat, drink and hang out in one of the many bars in the neighborhood.
