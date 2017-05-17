Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron Woman's City Club photographed on Monday in Akron. The Coach House Theatre is closing June 4 and the Akron City Women's Club is way behind on their taxes and having trouble paying their bills. They may be forced to close also. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Coach House Theatre Artistic Director Nancy Cates (left) has run the theater with husband/Artistic Director Terry Burgler (right) for nine years.
Coach House Theatre Artistic Director Terry Burgler (pictured) has run the theater with wife/Artistic Director Nancy Cates for nine years.
Coach House Theatre Artistic Director Nancy Cates has run the theater with husband/Artistic Director Terry Burgler for nine years.
