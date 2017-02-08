Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Mary Elizabeth Fenn of Neos Dance Theatre rehearses with a group of the ArtSparks' Top Notch Team on Friday at Cuyahoga Falls Dance Center in Cuyahoga Falls. The ArtSparks' Top Notch Team is made up of advanced student dancers from the Falls, APS, Woodridge and Barberton schools. They are working with Mary Elizabeth Fenn of Neos Dance Theatre on a collaborative dance to perform with the Akron Symphony on March 17 at E.J. Thomas Hall. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Shrijan Lamar, 6th grader at Bolich Middle School, jokes around after being told to smile bigger during rehearsal on Friday at Cuyahoga Falls Dance Center in Cuyahoga Falls. The ArtSparks' Top Notch Team is made up of advanced student dancers from the Falls, APS, Woodridge and Barberton schools. They are working with Mary Elizabeth Fenn of Neos Dance Theatre on a collaborative dance to perform with the Akron Symphony on March 17 at E.J. Thomas Hall. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jordan Wade, third grader at Gordon DeWitt Elementary School, rehearses on Friday at Cuyahoga Falls Dance Center in Cuyahoga Falls. The ArtSparks' Top Notch Team is made up of advanced student dancers from the Falls, APS, Woodridge and Barberton schools. They are working with Mary Elizabeth Fenn of Neos Dance Theatre on a collaborative dance to perform with the Akron Symphony on March 17 at E.J. Thomas Hall. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mary Elizabeth Fenn of Neos Dance Theatre rehearses with the ArtSparks' Top Notch Team on Friday at Cuyahoga Falls Dance Center in Cuyahoga Falls. The ArtSparks' Top Notch Team is made up of advanced student dancers from the Falls, APS, Woodridge and Barberton schools. They are working with Mary Elizabeth Fenn of Neos Dance Theatre on a collaborative dance to perform with the Akron Symphony on March 17 at E.J. Thomas Hall. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tahja McCormick, third grader at Richardson Elementary (left) and Emily Voisard, third grader at Elizabeth Price Elementary, practice a pose during rehearsal on Friday at Cuyahoga Falls Dance Center in Cuyahoga Falls. The ArtSparks' Top Notch Team is made up of advanced student dancers from the Falls, APS, Woodridge and Barberton schools. They are working with Mary Elizabeth Fenn of Neos Dance Theatre on a collaborative dance to perform with the Akron Symphony on March 17 at E.J. Thomas Hall. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mary Elizabeth Fenn of Neos Dance Theatre rehearses with the ArtSparks' Top Notch Team on Friday at Cuyahoga Falls Dance Center in Cuyahoga Falls. The ArtSparks' Top Notch Team is made up of advanced student dancers from the Falls, APS, Woodridge and Barberton schools. They are working with Mary Elizabeth Fenn of Neos Dance Theatre on a collaborative dance to perform with the Akron Symphony on March 17 at E.J. Thomas Hall. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.