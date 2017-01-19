Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
NFL legend and Heisman trophy winner Eddie George as Billy Flynn with Angel Reda & Jennifer Dunne will appear for select dates on the national tour of Chicago, including May 9-10 in Akron at E.J. Thomas Hall. (Jeremy Daniel)
Poetry, bus driving and a happy marriage are not the typical ingredients for a Hollywood blockbuster, but in the hands of writer-director Jim Jarmusch, they combine for a sweet, rhythmic character study in Paterson.
