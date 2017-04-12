Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Set designer/technical director Kix (right) applies body paint to NEOS dancer Mary-Elizabeths Fenn during rehearsal for the dance.r.evolution project. Ballet dancers from the Neos Dance Theatre are partnering with urban artists including hip-hop artists, a DJ and others in their April 22 performance at Goodyear Theatre. (Kerry Clawson/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hiphop dancer Ryan Rosinski of Streetsboro goes through his routine during rehearsal. For the dance.r.evolution project ballet dancers from the Neos Dance Theatre are partnering with urban artists including hip-hop artists, a DJ and others in their April 22 performance at Goodyear Theatre. (Kerry Clawson/Akron Beacon Journal)
Arts curator Courtney Cable (center) stages dancers Katherine Tackett (left), Matt Roberts and Kassie Lee during rehearsal for the dance.r.evolution project. Ballet dancers from the Neos Dance Theatre are partnering with urban artists including hip-hop artists, a DJ and others in their April 22 performance at Goodyear Theatre. (Kerry Clawson/Akron Beacon Journal)
Neos Dance Theatre will bring together classical dancers and urban artists -- including hip hop dancers, a DJ, art curator, body painter and a graffiti artist -- to collaborate in the new work dance.r.evolution, a Knight Arts Challenge-winning project. The two-year project will launch with the dance.r.evolution performance at 7:30 pm April 22 at Goodyear Theater.
