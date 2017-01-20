Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The Grammy-nominated quintet Imani Winds (from left) Mark Dover, clarinet, Valerie Coleman, flute/composer, Monica Ellis, bassoon, Jeff Scott, French horn/composer and Toyin Spellman-Diaz, oboe will perform at EJ Thomas Hall on Jan. 25. (Photo courtesy Imani Winds )
