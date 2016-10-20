Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Nancy Tates, artistic director of the Ohio Shakespeare Festival looks at costumes in a dressing room in the company's new home located on the 6th floor of Greystone Hall in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Swords in the prop room for the upcoming production of Robin Hood: An Adventure, with Music by the Ohio Shakespeare Festival in the company's new home located on the 6th floor of Greystone Hall in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Terry Burgler (left) and Nancy Tates, artistic directors of the Ohio Shakespeare Festival sit with their daughter Tess Burgler, associate artistic director on the new permanent set of the company in its new home located on the 6th floor of Greystone Hall in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Joe Pine (front right) associate artistic director for the Ohio Shakespeare Festival, and Ryan Zarecki, actor and volunteer, work on the new permanent set of the company in its new home located on the 6th floor of Greystone Hall in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Joe Pine, associate artistic director for the Ohio Shakespeare Festival, works on the new permanent set of the company in its new home located on the 6th floor of Greystone Hall in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
