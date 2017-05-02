Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
This image released by Boneau.Bryan-Brown shows, foreground from left, John Earl Jelks, Michelle Wilson, Johanna Day and Alison Wright during a performance of Lynn Nottage's play, "Sweat," at Studio 54 in New York. The play, which was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for drama on April 10, is a likely contender for a Tony Award for best play. Tony Award nominations will be announced on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Joan Marcus/Boneau/Bryan-Brown via AP)
This image released by Boneau/Bryan-Brown shows, Michelle Wilson, left, and Johanna Day during a performance of Lynn Nottage's play, "Sweat," at Studio 54 in New York. The play, which was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for drama on April 10, is a likely contender for a Tony Award for best play. Tony Award nominations will be announced on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Joan Marcus/Boneau/Bryan-Brown via AP)
This image released by O&M/DKC shows David Hyde Pierce, left, and Bette Midler during a performance of "Hello, Dolly!" in New York. Tony Award nominations will be announced on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Julieta Cervantes/O&M/DKC via AP)
This image released by O&M/DKC shows Taylor Trensch, fromleft, Bette Midler, and Gavin Creel during a performance of "Hello, Dolly!" in New York. Tony Award nominations will be announced on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Julieta Cervantes/O&M/DKC via AP)
This image released by O&M/DKC shows a performance of "Dear Evan Hansen." Tony Award nominations will be announced on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. The biggest crown is the best new musical trophy and most observers expect Dear Evan Hansen _ a critical and box office hit _ to easily claim a nomination. Others who hope to land a coveted spot include A Bronx Tale, Come From Away, "Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, Bandstand, War Paint and "Groundhog Day." (Matthew Murphy/O&M/DKC via AP)
This image released by O&M/DKC shows Ben Platt, center, during a performance of "Dear Evan Hansen." Platt, the star of Dear Evan Hansen, with songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the recent Oscar winners for "City of Stars" from the movie La La Land, is a shoo-in for a nomination for best actor in a musical. Tony Award nominations will be announced on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Matthew Murphy/O&M/DKC via AP)
