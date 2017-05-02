Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
This image released by O&M/DKC shows a performance of "Dear Evan Hansen." Tony Award nominations will be announced on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. The biggest crown is the best new musical trophy and most observers expect Dear Evan Hansen _ a critical and box office hit _ to easily claim a nomination. Others who hope to land a coveted spot include A Bronx Tale, Come From Away, "Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, Bandstand, War Paint and "Groundhog Day." (Matthew Murphy/O&M/DKC via AP)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.