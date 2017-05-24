Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Playhouse Square Dazzle Award winner Reyna Moran is a junior at Firestone High School's Akron School for the Arts. She won best actress in the Northeast Ohio competition for her role as Vanessa in her school's production of In the Heights. Moran will represent the region at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, also known as The Jimmys, in New York June 27at the Minskoff Theatre, presented by The Broadway League .
Just days after a suspected terrorist bombing killed concertgoers in England, Blossom Music Center on Wednesday announced a more restrictive policy on items that can be brought into popular music shows.
